Location

719 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 719 Julian Circle · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR 2.5BA across from Waneka Lake - Beautiful town home in a mature neighborhood is across from Waneka Lake. This home features 3BR and 2.5BA, air conditioning, newer windows, vaulted ceilings, and a lovely patio. It is just across the street from the Waneka Lake Open Space.

HOA covers: water/trash/common area grounds maintenance and common area snow removal..a must see!
No Smokers / No Students / Ask about our pet policy.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4097406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Julian Circle have any available units?
719 Julian Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 Julian Circle have?
Some of 719 Julian Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Julian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
719 Julian Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Julian Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Julian Circle is pet friendly.
Does 719 Julian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 719 Julian Circle does offer parking.
Does 719 Julian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Julian Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Julian Circle have a pool?
No, 719 Julian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 719 Julian Circle have accessible units?
No, 719 Julian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Julian Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Julian Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Julian Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 719 Julian Circle has units with air conditioning.
