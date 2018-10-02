719 Julian Circle

Amenities

3BR 2.5BA across from Waneka Lake - Beautiful town home in a mature neighborhood is across from Waneka Lake. This home features 3BR and 2.5BA, air conditioning, newer windows, vaulted ceilings, and a lovely patio. It is just across the street from the Waneka Lake Open Space.



HOA covers: water/trash/common area grounds maintenance and common area snow removal..a must see!

No Smokers / No Students / Ask about our pet policy.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



