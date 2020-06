Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

710 W. Cleveland Circle Available 07/01/20 Renovated Lafayette Town-Home - Available 7/1/20 - This attached home is ideally located within walking distance to Old Town and Lafayette Elementary School. The property sits in a quaint and quiet community minutes from downtown Lafayette with easy access to the Northwest Parkway and 36 into Denver. There are plenty of nearby parks, restaurants, and shops.



The property features a large master bedroom with an enclosed deck. The property provides plenty of storage space with a basement and an additional storage shed attached to the house. The property also includes washer and dryer in the unit and a two-car carport.



Absolutely NO SMOKING or vaping any substances at this property.



1 Small dog negotiable with deposit.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today



No Cats Allowed



