Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
706 W. Cleveland Circle
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

706 W. Cleveland Circle

706 West Cleveland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

706 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Sunny and Updated 4-level townhome in Lafayette - Available NOW! - Lafayette is a wonderful place to live. The shopping, dining, brew pubs, schools, easy commuting access, etc... make Lafayette a desirable location.
This townhome, located in Central Lafayette is available immediately.
The fully remodeled townhome, has an expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite, master bedroom with bath, built-in entertainment center, southern facing deck, patio w/storage, 2-space carport. It's only a close walk to shopping, downtown, library, elementary school and Waneka lake.
This property will go quickly.
Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing.
Available NOW!
ONLY ONE PET ACCEPTED DUE TO HOA RULES AND REGULATIONS

(RLNE2515211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W. Cleveland Circle have any available units?
706 W. Cleveland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 706 W. Cleveland Circle have?
Some of 706 W. Cleveland Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 W. Cleveland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
706 W. Cleveland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W. Cleveland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 W. Cleveland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 706 W. Cleveland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 706 W. Cleveland Circle offers parking.
Does 706 W. Cleveland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 W. Cleveland Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W. Cleveland Circle have a pool?
No, 706 W. Cleveland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 706 W. Cleveland Circle have accessible units?
No, 706 W. Cleveland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W. Cleveland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 W. Cleveland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 W. Cleveland Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 706 W. Cleveland Circle has units with air conditioning.
