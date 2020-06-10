706 W. Cleveland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Sunny and Updated 4-level townhome in Lafayette - Available NOW! - Lafayette is a wonderful place to live. The shopping, dining, brew pubs, schools, easy commuting access, etc... make Lafayette a desirable location.

This townhome, located in Central Lafayette is available immediately.

The fully remodeled townhome, has an expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite, master bedroom with bath, built-in entertainment center, southern facing deck, patio w/storage, 2-space carport. It's only a close walk to shopping, downtown, library, elementary school and Waneka lake.

This property will go quickly.

Available NOW!

ONLY ONE PET ACCEPTED DUE TO HOA RULES AND REGULATIONS



(RLNE2515211)