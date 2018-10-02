Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage guest parking internet access new construction

607 Hoyt Lane Available 06/01/20 GORGEOUS NEW 3 BED/3 BATH HOME IN LAFAYETTE'S INDIAN PEAKS SOUTH - Gorgeous raised ranch, newly built in 2016 located in Indian Peaks South. Beautiful views to the West and open space/bike path right across the street! Wood floors on main level with open living, perfect for entertaining. The downstairs has it's own bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath (great for a teenager!). Community pool and pocket park nearby. Easy walk to Downtown Louisville for restaurants and shopping.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen."



Pets welcome. No smoking



(RLNE2464859)