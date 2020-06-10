All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 E. Simpson Street

607 East Simpson Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 East Simpson Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
607 E. Simpson Street Available 03/31/19 Adorable Old Town Lafayette Cottage-Available April 1st - Charming 3BR/2 BA in the heart of Old Town Lafayette. Mature landscaping and a covered front porch welcome you into a cozy home with wood floors and updated bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of light. There is a washer and dryer on site, and a fenced in backyard where a swing set and fenced garden invite playful gatherings for family and friends.

Pets are negotiable with a pet deposit.

Located in the highly desirable Boulder Valley School District

Walk to East Simpson Coffee House or Soul Tree Yoga, then enjoy an evening at Odd 13 Brewery or any number of local award winning restaurants or breweries right up the road. Public transportation options are within walking distance, allowing an easy commute to Denver, Boulder, Broomfield, etc.

Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing. 720-583-4369

(RLNE3513758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 E. Simpson Street have any available units?
607 E. Simpson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 607 E. Simpson Street have?
Some of 607 E. Simpson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 E. Simpson Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 E. Simpson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E. Simpson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 E. Simpson Street is pet friendly.
Does 607 E. Simpson Street offer parking?
No, 607 E. Simpson Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 E. Simpson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 E. Simpson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E. Simpson Street have a pool?
No, 607 E. Simpson Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 E. Simpson Street have accessible units?
No, 607 E. Simpson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E. Simpson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 E. Simpson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 E. Simpson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 E. Simpson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
