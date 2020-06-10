Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

607 E. Simpson Street Available 03/31/19 Adorable Old Town Lafayette Cottage-Available April 1st - Charming 3BR/2 BA in the heart of Old Town Lafayette. Mature landscaping and a covered front porch welcome you into a cozy home with wood floors and updated bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of light. There is a washer and dryer on site, and a fenced in backyard where a swing set and fenced garden invite playful gatherings for family and friends.



Pets are negotiable with a pet deposit.



Located in the highly desirable Boulder Valley School District



Walk to East Simpson Coffee House or Soul Tree Yoga, then enjoy an evening at Odd 13 Brewery or any number of local award winning restaurants or breweries right up the road. Public transportation options are within walking distance, allowing an easy commute to Denver, Boulder, Broomfield, etc.



Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing. 720-583-4369



(RLNE3513758)