593 Wild Ridge Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated townhouse near open-space - Property Id: 149362



Beautiful, newly updated townhouse in the beautiful Wild Ridge community. Walk to open-space, rec center and charming old-town Lafayette.



2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a large loft/office space. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, separate shower and bath.



Living room has lofted ceilings with a ton of light. Outdoor patio surrounded by lush landscaping.



2 car garage, Washer/dryer, A/C unit. Large unfinished basement with plenty of storage.



Unit is ready for move-in on September 1st.

