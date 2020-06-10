All apartments in Lafayette
593 Wild Ridge Ln

593 Wild Ridge Ln
Location

593 Wild Ridge Ln, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated townhouse near open-space - Property Id: 149362

Beautiful, newly updated townhouse in the beautiful Wild Ridge community. Walk to open-space, rec center and charming old-town Lafayette.

2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a large loft/office space. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, separate shower and bath.

Living room has lofted ceilings with a ton of light. Outdoor patio surrounded by lush landscaping.

2 car garage, Washer/dryer, A/C unit. Large unfinished basement with plenty of storage.

Unit is ready for move-in on September 1st.
Property Id 149362

(RLNE5106926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 Wild Ridge Ln have any available units?
593 Wild Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 593 Wild Ridge Ln have?
Some of 593 Wild Ridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 593 Wild Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
593 Wild Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 Wild Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 593 Wild Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 593 Wild Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 593 Wild Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 593 Wild Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 593 Wild Ridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 Wild Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 593 Wild Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 593 Wild Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 593 Wild Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 593 Wild Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 593 Wild Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 593 Wild Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 593 Wild Ridge Ln has units with air conditioning.
