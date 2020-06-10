593 Wild Ridge Ln

Amenities
Updated townhouse near open-space - Property Id: 149362
Beautiful, newly updated townhouse in the beautiful Wild Ridge community. Walk to open-space, rec center and charming old-town Lafayette.
2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a large loft/office space. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, separate shower and bath.
Living room has lofted ceilings with a ton of light. Outdoor patio surrounded by lush landscaping.
2 car garage, Washer/dryer, A/C unit. Large unfinished basement with plenty of storage.
Unit is ready for move-in on September 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149362p
