Lafayette, CO
511 West Geneseo Street #3
511 West Geneseo Street #3

Location

511 West Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Newly Remodeled 1-Bedroom Apartment on the Second Floor with South and West Facing Windows for Rent in Lafayette! - This is a really nice, newly remodeled one bedroom apartment. Perfect for 1 or two people and within walking distance of Old Town Lafayette's restaurants and brewpubs. It is on the second floor of a 4 plex, with south and west facing windows. It is located across from Lafayette Elementary School, near Lafayette Rec Center and Library. It has a walk in closet, full kitchen, full bath with new tub, tile, and vanity. Laundry Facilities are on site. There is a private deck and balcony off the bedroom.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5605749)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 have any available units?
511 West Geneseo Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 have?
Some of 511 West Geneseo Street #3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 West Geneseo Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
511 West Geneseo Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 West Geneseo Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 West Geneseo Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 511 West Geneseo Street #3 offers parking.
Does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 West Geneseo Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 have a pool?
No, 511 West Geneseo Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 511 West Geneseo Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 West Geneseo Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 West Geneseo Street #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 West Geneseo Street #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
