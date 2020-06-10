511 West Geneseo Street #3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Newly Remodeled 1-Bedroom Apartment on the Second Floor with South and West Facing Windows for Rent in Lafayette! - This is a really nice, newly remodeled one bedroom apartment. Perfect for 1 or two people and within walking distance of Old Town Lafayette's restaurants and brewpubs. It is on the second floor of a 4 plex, with south and west facing windows. It is located across from Lafayette Elementary School, near Lafayette Rec Center and Library. It has a walk in closet, full kitchen, full bath with new tub, tile, and vanity. Laundry Facilities are on site. There is a private deck and balcony off the bedroom.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5605749)