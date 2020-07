Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FLEXIBLE LEASE TERM. Complete remodel, close to everything. Old Town Lafayette has to offer. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Detached Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Wrap around front porch, Appliances including Double Oven, Washer/Dryer, A/C, Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System and Chicken Coop, Pets Negotiable, NON SMOKING. 1 to 2 year lease available.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.