Lafayette, CO
400 W Chester Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

400 W Chester Street

400 West Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 West Chester Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
400 W Chester Street Available 04/29/20 Completely Renovated All New Everything! Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Move in Special $100 off monthly rent for first 90 days. Completely remodeled spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in Old Town Lafayette, available now! Close to great restaurants including Tangerine, The Post and Eats and Sweets. As well as unique shops such as Due South and other local shops. Has an newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances including a Washer/Dryer, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Large Living room and Master Bedroom as well as a spacious Corner lot. Pets Negotiable, landscaping included.

(RLNE5226659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W Chester Street have any available units?
400 W Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 400 W Chester Street have?
Some of 400 W Chester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 W Chester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W Chester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 W Chester Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 W Chester Street offer parking?
No, 400 W Chester Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 W Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 W Chester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W Chester Street have a pool?
No, 400 W Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 W Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 400 W Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 W Chester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 W Chester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 W Chester Street does not have units with air conditioning.

