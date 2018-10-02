Amenities

400 W Chester Street Available 04/29/20 Completely Renovated All New Everything! Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Move in Special $100 off monthly rent for first 90 days. Completely remodeled spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in Old Town Lafayette, available now! Close to great restaurants including Tangerine, The Post and Eats and Sweets. As well as unique shops such as Due South and other local shops. Has an newly remodeled kitchen with new appliances including a Washer/Dryer, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Large Living room and Master Bedroom as well as a spacious Corner lot. Pets Negotiable, landscaping included.



