Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

316 Jasper Peak Court Available 05/01/20 HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER Townhome in Indian Peak Community - Adorable sought after townhome in the Indian Peaks community. The home features a low maintenance fenced flagstone paved yard with simple landscaping. The upstairs has a large living room and dining room with lots of natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, private bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, one on each floor, with additional bathrooms. Washer and dryer included and located on the first floor.



Central A/C and forced air. Two car garage with additional parking. A lot of storage space. Finished basement. Great schools nearby (Douglass Elementary and Platt Middle School). HOA responsible for snow removal of sidewalks and common areas. Golf course, parks, playgrounds, and open space within the community.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4454541)