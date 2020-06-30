All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 316 Jasper Peak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
316 Jasper Peak Court
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

316 Jasper Peak Court

316 Jasper Peak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

316 Jasper Peak Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
316 Jasper Peak Court Available 05/01/20 HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER Townhome in Indian Peak Community - Adorable sought after townhome in the Indian Peaks community. The home features a low maintenance fenced flagstone paved yard with simple landscaping. The upstairs has a large living room and dining room with lots of natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, private bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, one on each floor, with additional bathrooms. Washer and dryer included and located on the first floor.

Central A/C and forced air. Two car garage with additional parking. A lot of storage space. Finished basement. Great schools nearby (Douglass Elementary and Platt Middle School). HOA responsible for snow removal of sidewalks and common areas. Golf course, parks, playgrounds, and open space within the community.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4454541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Jasper Peak Court have any available units?
316 Jasper Peak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 316 Jasper Peak Court have?
Some of 316 Jasper Peak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Jasper Peak Court currently offering any rent specials?
316 Jasper Peak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Jasper Peak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Jasper Peak Court is pet friendly.
Does 316 Jasper Peak Court offer parking?
Yes, 316 Jasper Peak Court offers parking.
Does 316 Jasper Peak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Jasper Peak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Jasper Peak Court have a pool?
No, 316 Jasper Peak Court does not have a pool.
Does 316 Jasper Peak Court have accessible units?
No, 316 Jasper Peak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Jasper Peak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Jasper Peak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Jasper Peak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Jasper Peak Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College