305 Flagstaff Dr

Beautiful Patio Home in Coal Creek Village - Luxurious ranch style patio home just minutes from downtown Lafayette. Everything inside is new and top of the line.



Enter the home to rich oak hardwood floors on the main level. Wide-open and free-flowing layout. Gourmet kitchen including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with gas range, plush high-end cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and massive kitchen island with pendant lighting overlooking the dining room and family room. 9 ceilings and architecturally pleasing vaulted ceilings throughout. Enjoy the surround sound speakers and gas fireplace in the family room. Convenient flex space/office space with built-in cubbies.



The master suite is second to none. Includes a coffered ceiling and beautifully tiled and granite adorned bath with double vanity, barn door access to an oversized walk-in shower with glass enclosure and bench. Custom designed walk-in closet with California Closet built-ins attached directly to the laundry room. The laundry room is accessible from the garage mudroom, kitchen, and master bath.



Completely finished basement with an entirely separate living quarters boasting an additional family room, 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, full tiled bathroom, separate storage closet with shelving, and large unfinished space for extra storage. Property has a covered front patio and covered back patio for BBQs. Two-car attached garage.



Landscaping & Snow Removal Included



Trash Included



1 Small pet under 20 lbs negotiable, $500 non-refundable pet fee



1-Year Lease Preferred



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



