305 Flagstaff Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

305 Flagstaff Dr

305 Flagstaff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Flagstaff Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Patio Home in Coal Creek Village - Luxurious ranch style patio home just minutes from downtown Lafayette. Everything inside is new and top of the line.

Enter the home to rich oak hardwood floors on the main level. Wide-open and free-flowing layout. Gourmet kitchen including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with gas range, plush high-end cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and massive kitchen island with pendant lighting overlooking the dining room and family room. 9 ceilings and architecturally pleasing vaulted ceilings throughout. Enjoy the surround sound speakers and gas fireplace in the family room. Convenient flex space/office space with built-in cubbies.

The master suite is second to none. Includes a coffered ceiling and beautifully tiled and granite adorned bath with double vanity, barn door access to an oversized walk-in shower with glass enclosure and bench. Custom designed walk-in closet with California Closet built-ins attached directly to the laundry room. The laundry room is accessible from the garage mudroom, kitchen, and master bath.

Completely finished basement with an entirely separate living quarters boasting an additional family room, 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, full tiled bathroom, separate storage closet with shelving, and large unfinished space for extra storage. Property has a covered front patio and covered back patio for BBQs. Two-car attached garage.

Landscaping & Snow Removal Included

Trash Included

1 Small pet under 20 lbs negotiable, $500 non-refundable pet fee

1-Year Lease Preferred

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!
Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!

(RLNE5616872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Flagstaff Dr have any available units?
305 Flagstaff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 305 Flagstaff Dr have?
Some of 305 Flagstaff Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Flagstaff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Flagstaff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Flagstaff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Flagstaff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 305 Flagstaff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 305 Flagstaff Dr offers parking.
Does 305 Flagstaff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Flagstaff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Flagstaff Dr have a pool?
No, 305 Flagstaff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 305 Flagstaff Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Flagstaff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Flagstaff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Flagstaff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Flagstaff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Flagstaff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

