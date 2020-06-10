All apartments in Lafayette
2842 Whitetail Circle
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2842 Whitetail Circle

2842 Whitetail Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rarely available 2-bed Ranch with Loft for Rent in Lafayette! - Rarely available Ranch with Loft! Main floor living w/ added 2nd floor loft provides a great entertaining floor plan. Master suite with 5 piece bath plus 2nd bed and full bath. Covered patio, open and vaulted, HUGE unfinished basement with workshop. Plenty of storage, 1-car attached garage, all appliances. Great low density established neighborhood of 152 homes with pool and adjacent to 12 acre Whitetail Park w/tennis, basketball, paths. Great commuter location.

(RLNE5463766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Whitetail Circle have any available units?
2842 Whitetail Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2842 Whitetail Circle have?
Some of 2842 Whitetail Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Whitetail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Whitetail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Whitetail Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 Whitetail Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2842 Whitetail Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Whitetail Circle offers parking.
Does 2842 Whitetail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Whitetail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Whitetail Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2842 Whitetail Circle has a pool.
Does 2842 Whitetail Circle have accessible units?
No, 2842 Whitetail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Whitetail Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Whitetail Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 Whitetail Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2842 Whitetail Circle has units with air conditioning.

