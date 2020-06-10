2842 Whitetail Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Rarely available 2-bed Ranch with Loft for Rent in Lafayette! - Rarely available Ranch with Loft! Main floor living w/ added 2nd floor loft provides a great entertaining floor plan. Master suite with 5 piece bath plus 2nd bed and full bath. Covered patio, open and vaulted, HUGE unfinished basement with workshop. Plenty of storage, 1-car attached garage, all appliances. Great low density established neighborhood of 152 homes with pool and adjacent to 12 acre Whitetail Park w/tennis, basketball, paths. Great commuter location.



(RLNE5463766)