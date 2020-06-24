All apartments in Lafayette
2714 Meadow Mountain Trail

2714 Meadow Mountain Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Meadow Mountain Trail, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
playground
garage
pet friendly
2714 Meadow Mountain Trail Available 04/01/19 Fully Updated Four Bedroom Home For Rent in Lafayette - Spectacular, sun-filled 4 bed, 4 bath home available April 1st! Fully updated Indian Peaks West home (in golf community) on private cul-de-sac location. Remodeled kitchen features all new appliances, quartz countertops, and subway tile. Shiplap detailing and new floors throughout create a clean, modern farmhouse look. All bathrooms have been remodeled and basement is newly finished. Short walk to Indian Peaks Park where neighbors frequently gather for food trucks and fun. Located in top-rated BVSD school district including Douglass Elementary and Platt Middle School. Vaulted ceiling, fireplace, plantation shutters, large ceiling fan. One of the largest yards in Indian Peaks with sprinkler system, sun shade, and children's play structure, garden area, sandbox. Walk/bike to coffee shops, gym, breweries, many restaurants, even downtown Louisville!

TO APPLY:
You MUST have set up a showing with a Housing Helpers Representative.

** COLORADO RESIDENTS: APPLY HERE: https://housinghelpers.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/566/new
** If you are an out of state applicant contact a Leasing Specialist for a link to apply -303-545-6000-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4758996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail have any available units?
2714 Meadow Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail have?
Some of 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Meadow Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail have a pool?
No, 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2714 Meadow Mountain Trail has units with air conditioning.
