Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym playground garage pet friendly

2714 Meadow Mountain Trail Available 04/01/19 Fully Updated Four Bedroom Home For Rent in Lafayette - Spectacular, sun-filled 4 bed, 4 bath home available April 1st! Fully updated Indian Peaks West home (in golf community) on private cul-de-sac location. Remodeled kitchen features all new appliances, quartz countertops, and subway tile. Shiplap detailing and new floors throughout create a clean, modern farmhouse look. All bathrooms have been remodeled and basement is newly finished. Short walk to Indian Peaks Park where neighbors frequently gather for food trucks and fun. Located in top-rated BVSD school district including Douglass Elementary and Platt Middle School. Vaulted ceiling, fireplace, plantation shutters, large ceiling fan. One of the largest yards in Indian Peaks with sprinkler system, sun shade, and children's play structure, garden area, sandbox. Walk/bike to coffee shops, gym, breweries, many restaurants, even downtown Louisville!



TO APPLY:

You MUST have set up a showing with a Housing Helpers Representative.



** COLORADO RESIDENTS: APPLY HERE: https://housinghelpers.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/566/new

** If you are an out of state applicant contact a Leasing Specialist for a link to apply -303-545-6000-



No Cats Allowed



