2577 Stonewall Lane

2577 Stonewall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2577 Stonewall Lane, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Townhome For Rent at Hedgerow in Indian Peaks - Gorgeous, stylish town home in Lafayette's Indian Peaks Hedgerow area for rent (so close to Boulder, and Louisville, too!), with open living areas featuring wood floors, large windows, fireplace and elegant modern touches. Three bedrooms (two en-suite, master has walk-in closet and sitting area), plus a powder room on the main level. Home has its own fenced grassy front yard, which looks out over a beautiful pocket park and community garden area. Light marble countertops, stainless appliances in kitchen, washer/dryer upstairs, some snow-peak views, too! Large, attached 2-car garage right off the kitchen....this place is awesome! Close to Isabel Farm Store. Available soon, prefer year lease, will consider well-behaved dog(s). $2,190 + utils.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5166781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 Stonewall Lane have any available units?
2577 Stonewall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2577 Stonewall Lane have?
Some of 2577 Stonewall Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2577 Stonewall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2577 Stonewall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 Stonewall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2577 Stonewall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2577 Stonewall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2577 Stonewall Lane offers parking.
Does 2577 Stonewall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2577 Stonewall Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 Stonewall Lane have a pool?
No, 2577 Stonewall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2577 Stonewall Lane have accessible units?
No, 2577 Stonewall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 Stonewall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2577 Stonewall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2577 Stonewall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2577 Stonewall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
