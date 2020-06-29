2577 Stonewall Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage pet friendly

Three Bedroom Townhome For Rent at Hedgerow in Indian Peaks - Gorgeous, stylish town home in Lafayette's Indian Peaks Hedgerow area for rent (so close to Boulder, and Louisville, too!), with open living areas featuring wood floors, large windows, fireplace and elegant modern touches. Three bedrooms (two en-suite, master has walk-in closet and sitting area), plus a powder room on the main level. Home has its own fenced grassy front yard, which looks out over a beautiful pocket park and community garden area. Light marble countertops, stainless appliances in kitchen, washer/dryer upstairs, some snow-peak views, too! Large, attached 2-car garage right off the kitchen....this place is awesome! Close to Isabel Farm Store. Available soon, prefer year lease, will consider well-behaved dog(s). $2,190 + utils.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5166781)