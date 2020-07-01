238 Rendezvous Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

West Lafayette End Unit Townhome with 3 Master Suites - Available Now! - Don't miss this unique home with plenty of light, open spaces and an amazing location for easy access to Boulder, Louisville and Lafayette.

Strategically placed at Baseline and Hwy 42 this SE facing, end-unit townhome has excellent indoor and outdoor living space.

The main floor has an open floor plan with big windows, vaulted living room ceiling, gas fireplace and access to a lovely enclosed patio. The townhome has a main floor master and then a 2nd bedroom with a hallway bathroom.

The upper level of the townhome is a 2nd master suite.

The finished basement can be a 3rd master suite or a second living space for those who like to set up a basement family room. The basement is large with a bathroom and wet bar.

The layout of the townhome provides excellent private spaces and lovely common areas.

It is a 10 minute drive into Boulder, and less to Louisville and Lafayette. The neighborhood is connected to miles and miles of biking and walking trails. The location is amazing.

Pets are negotiable.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing.



