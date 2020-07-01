All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 238 Rendezvous Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
238 Rendezvous Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

238 Rendezvous Drive

238 Rendezvous Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

238 Rendezvous Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Lafayette End Unit Townhome with 3 Master Suites - Available Now! - Don't miss this unique home with plenty of light, open spaces and an amazing location for easy access to Boulder, Louisville and Lafayette.
Strategically placed at Baseline and Hwy 42 this SE facing, end-unit townhome has excellent indoor and outdoor living space.
The main floor has an open floor plan with big windows, vaulted living room ceiling, gas fireplace and access to a lovely enclosed patio. The townhome has a main floor master and then a 2nd bedroom with a hallway bathroom.
The upper level of the townhome is a 2nd master suite.
The finished basement can be a 3rd master suite or a second living space for those who like to set up a basement family room. The basement is large with a bathroom and wet bar.
The layout of the townhome provides excellent private spaces and lovely common areas.
It is a 10 minute drive into Boulder, and less to Louisville and Lafayette. The neighborhood is connected to miles and miles of biking and walking trails. The location is amazing.
Pets are negotiable.
Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing.

(RLNE5342064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Rendezvous Drive have any available units?
238 Rendezvous Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 238 Rendezvous Drive have?
Some of 238 Rendezvous Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Rendezvous Drive currently offering any rent specials?
238 Rendezvous Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Rendezvous Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Rendezvous Drive is pet friendly.
Does 238 Rendezvous Drive offer parking?
Yes, 238 Rendezvous Drive offers parking.
Does 238 Rendezvous Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Rendezvous Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Rendezvous Drive have a pool?
No, 238 Rendezvous Drive does not have a pool.
Does 238 Rendezvous Drive have accessible units?
No, 238 Rendezvous Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Rendezvous Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Rendezvous Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Rendezvous Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 Rendezvous Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College