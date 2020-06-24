2340 E. Cherrywood Drive

Amenities

Remodeled 3Bed/2Bath Home in Lafayette! - Light streams into the main floor of this newly updated Lafayette home. Walk into an incredibly open layout- the main floor features kitchen, dining and living area, with skylights and full-length windows throughout. Both downstairs bedrooms are carpeted and large enough to fit a Queen sized bed comfortably.



The second floor has a full size lofted area which overlooks the main floor and is perfect for an office, playroom, or extra living area. It opens to the master suite with attached bath, and 2 closets including walk-in.



W/D included. No A/C.

Dogs welcome.



Easy access to Highway 287 & 36, Denver, Louisville, and more!



Due to the current health crisis, this property is able to be rented sight unseen.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.



No Cats Allowed



