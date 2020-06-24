All apartments in Lafayette
2340 E. Cherrywood Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2340 E. Cherrywood Drive

2340 East Cherrywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2340 East Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3Bed/2Bath Home in Lafayette! - Light streams into the main floor of this newly updated Lafayette home. Walk into an incredibly open layout- the main floor features kitchen, dining and living area, with skylights and full-length windows throughout. Both downstairs bedrooms are carpeted and large enough to fit a Queen sized bed comfortably.

The second floor has a full size lofted area which overlooks the main floor and is perfect for an office, playroom, or extra living area. It opens to the master suite with attached bath, and 2 closets including walk-in.

W/D included. No A/C.
Dogs welcome.

Easy access to Highway 287 & 36, Denver, Louisville, and more!

Due to the current health crisis, this property is able to be rented sight unseen.
Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4658608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive have any available units?
2340 E. Cherrywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive have?
Some of 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2340 E. Cherrywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive offers parking.
Does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2340 E. Cherrywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
