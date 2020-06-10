Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

230 Summit Circle Available 03/01/20 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD 4 Bed 3 Bath Single Family Home in Lafayette - This 4 bed 3 bath ranch style home is stunning. On the corner of a quiet cul de sac, in a friendly neighborhood. The backyard features a large back deck that is perfectly relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the usable yard that is privately tucked amongst the mature landscape. The interior features a beautiful kitchen with lots of storage, large living space with lots of natural light, and a dining room with large windows. Hardwood floors throughout the house, finished basement, and two car garage.



Short commute to Boulder driving or by bus. RTD Jump stop is at a 5-minute walking distance. Access to multiple charters and Boulder Valley schools. Nearby open space and Lafayette Rec center.



Move in date is flexible. No cats, dogs negotiable.



No Cats Allowed



