Lafayette, CO
230 Summit Circle
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

230 Summit Circle

Location

230 Summit Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
230 Summit Circle Available 03/01/20 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD 4 Bed 3 Bath Single Family Home in Lafayette - This 4 bed 3 bath ranch style home is stunning. On the corner of a quiet cul de sac, in a friendly neighborhood. The backyard features a large back deck that is perfectly relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the usable yard that is privately tucked amongst the mature landscape. The interior features a beautiful kitchen with lots of storage, large living space with lots of natural light, and a dining room with large windows. Hardwood floors throughout the house, finished basement, and two car garage.

Short commute to Boulder driving or by bus. RTD Jump stop is at a 5-minute walking distance. Access to multiple charters and Boulder Valley schools. Nearby open space and Lafayette Rec center.

Move in date is flexible. No cats, dogs negotiable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4478809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Summit Circle have any available units?
230 Summit Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 230 Summit Circle have?
Some of 230 Summit Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Summit Circle currently offering any rent specials?
230 Summit Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Summit Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Summit Circle is pet friendly.
Does 230 Summit Circle offer parking?
Yes, 230 Summit Circle offers parking.
Does 230 Summit Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Summit Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Summit Circle have a pool?
No, 230 Summit Circle does not have a pool.
Does 230 Summit Circle have accessible units?
No, 230 Summit Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Summit Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Summit Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Summit Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Summit Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
