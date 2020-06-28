2290 Redwood Avenue

Amenities

Open Layout Lafayette Home! - This cozy sunlit home has wonderful updates and a great open layout. Enjoy soaring vaulted ceilings and lots of bright natural light. The family room is focused around a custom stone gas fireplace with a rustic wood mantle. The kitchen has been updated with two-toned wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances with an over sized sink and a great pantry for storage.



There are two bedrooms and a bath on the main level. Upstairs, there is an extra loft space and the master bedroom with a private full bath and a walk-in closet. The low maintenance yard has many mature trees and a new wooden deck and flagstone patio. Additional features include new windows, a tankless water heater, and a 95% efficiency furnace. The home is a block from Cherrywood Park and is centrally located between Lafayette and Louisville, with close access to major highways.



This property is available for a lease through March 31, 2020.



No Cats Allowed



