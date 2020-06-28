All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 2290 Redwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
2290 Redwood Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

2290 Redwood Avenue

2290 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2290 Redwood Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Open Layout Lafayette Home! - This cozy sunlit home has wonderful updates and a great open layout. Enjoy soaring vaulted ceilings and lots of bright natural light. The family room is focused around a custom stone gas fireplace with a rustic wood mantle. The kitchen has been updated with two-toned wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances with an over sized sink and a great pantry for storage.

There are two bedrooms and a bath on the main level. Upstairs, there is an extra loft space and the master bedroom with a private full bath and a walk-in closet. The low maintenance yard has many mature trees and a new wooden deck and flagstone patio. Additional features include new windows, a tankless water heater, and a 95% efficiency furnace. The home is a block from Cherrywood Park and is centrally located between Lafayette and Louisville, with close access to major highways.

This property is available for a lease through March 31, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4284890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 Redwood Avenue have any available units?
2290 Redwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2290 Redwood Avenue have?
Some of 2290 Redwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 Redwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2290 Redwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 Redwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2290 Redwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2290 Redwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2290 Redwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2290 Redwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2290 Redwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 Redwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2290 Redwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2290 Redwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2290 Redwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 Redwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2290 Redwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2290 Redwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2290 Redwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College