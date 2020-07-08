Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

217 Summit Circle Available 05/17/20 Beautiful House for Rent in Lafayette Park with Updated Kitchen, Larger Lot and Walk-in Closet - Beautiful home in popular Lafayette Park. Newly updated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors recently refinished. Nest thermostat. Gas stove. Larger lot with tasteful landscaping and sprinkler system. Trex wood deck. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. New hardwood and railing installed on stairs. Close to town, bus, open space, bike trails, great restaurants and community events. Large shed in yard for extra storage. Perfect office space in lower level. Easy commute to Denver and Boulder. This is a well-cared for home nestled within a family-friendly established neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743355)