Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
217 Summit Circle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

217 Summit Circle

217 Summit Circle · No Longer Available
Location

217 Summit Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
217 Summit Circle Available 05/17/20 Beautiful House for Rent in Lafayette Park with Updated Kitchen, Larger Lot and Walk-in Closet - Beautiful home in popular Lafayette Park. Newly updated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors recently refinished. Nest thermostat. Gas stove. Larger lot with tasteful landscaping and sprinkler system. Trex wood deck. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. New hardwood and railing installed on stairs. Close to town, bus, open space, bike trails, great restaurants and community events. Large shed in yard for extra storage. Perfect office space in lower level. Easy commute to Denver and Boulder. This is a well-cared for home nestled within a family-friendly established neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Summit Circle have any available units?
217 Summit Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 217 Summit Circle have?
Some of 217 Summit Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Summit Circle currently offering any rent specials?
217 Summit Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Summit Circle pet-friendly?
No, 217 Summit Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 217 Summit Circle offer parking?
Yes, 217 Summit Circle offers parking.
Does 217 Summit Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Summit Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Summit Circle have a pool?
No, 217 Summit Circle does not have a pool.
Does 217 Summit Circle have accessible units?
No, 217 Summit Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Summit Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Summit Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Summit Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Summit Circle has units with air conditioning.

