Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2053 North Fork Drive Available 07/03/20 Conveniently located 2BR/2.5BA condo in Lafayette - This 2BR/2.5BA condo is nestled in highly sought-after Indian Peaks. This home features a garden, hardwood floors, newer paint, a 5-piece master bath, and an unfinished basement. Living here makes Waneka Lake a 5-minute walk from home. With restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping just minutes away, this place is sure to go quickly!



**Ask about our pet policy**

Absolutely no smokers.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3879907)