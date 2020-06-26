All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 2053 North Fork Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
2053 North Fork Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2053 North Fork Drive

2053 North Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2053 North Fork Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2053 North Fork Drive Available 07/03/20 Conveniently located 2BR/2.5BA condo in Lafayette - This 2BR/2.5BA condo is nestled in highly sought-after Indian Peaks. This home features a garden, hardwood floors, newer paint, a 5-piece master bath, and an unfinished basement. Living here makes Waneka Lake a 5-minute walk from home. With restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping just minutes away, this place is sure to go quickly!

**Ask about our pet policy**
Absolutely no smokers.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3879907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 North Fork Drive have any available units?
2053 North Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2053 North Fork Drive have?
Some of 2053 North Fork Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 North Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2053 North Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 North Fork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 North Fork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2053 North Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2053 North Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 2053 North Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 North Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 North Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 2053 North Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2053 North Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 2053 North Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 North Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 North Fork Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2053 North Fork Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2053 North Fork Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College