Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio. Three additional bedrooms upstairs.



Open kitchen looks out on the dining area and family room with soaring vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances, gas range and quartz counter tops make the kitchen ideal for entertaining. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpet in the bedrooms.



Plenty of storage space with attached garage and unfinished basement. Washer and Dryer. Large backyard with plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy.



One block from Waneka Lake, Indian Peaks golf course, and bus line to Boulder



Dogs negotiable with deposit sorry no cats.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



