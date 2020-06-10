All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2017 Aster Lane

2017 Aster Ln · (720) 583-4369
Location

2017 Aster Ln, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2017 Aster Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio. Three additional bedrooms upstairs.

Open kitchen looks out on the dining area and family room with soaring vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances, gas range and quartz counter tops make the kitchen ideal for entertaining. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpet in the bedrooms.

Plenty of storage space with attached garage and unfinished basement. Washer and Dryer. Large backyard with plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy.

One block from Waneka Lake, Indian Peaks golf course, and bus line to Boulder

Dogs negotiable with deposit sorry no cats.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5409871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Aster Lane have any available units?
2017 Aster Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2017 Aster Lane have?
Some of 2017 Aster Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Aster Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Aster Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Aster Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Aster Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Aster Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Aster Lane does offer parking.
Does 2017 Aster Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Aster Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Aster Lane have a pool?
No, 2017 Aster Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Aster Lane have accessible units?
No, 2017 Aster Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Aster Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Aster Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Aster Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Aster Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
