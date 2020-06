Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. South facing, top floor end unit. Completely remodeled in 2017. Beautiful wood floors, new windows, fresh modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and new countertops. Lots of upgrades and designer touches. Washer / Dryer included.



Fantastic location near downtown Louisville. Walk on the Coal Creek trail to restaurants and shopping. Easy access to recreation and transportation.



No pets, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.