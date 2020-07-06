All apartments in Lafayette
Lafayette, CO
1705 Apelles Circle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1705 Apelles Circle

1705 Apelles Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Apelles Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/486628709b ---- Great Lafayette townhouse, close to trails, AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome home to this three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with many great features! Bamboo floors are featured throughout, and new carpet is being installed on both sets of stairs. Main floor has updated kitchen with breakfast bar that is open to the dining and living areas. Finished basement features large master with double closets, and en suite bathroom. Upstairs are two additional good sized bedrooms, full bathroom, and linen closet. Home has TONS of storage closets throughout, one car garage, central AC, programmable thermostat using the Carrier app, and washer/dryer in the basement. Very close to walking trails and beautiful mountain views. Community also features tennis courts, pavilion, basketball court and kids playground. Water/sewer/trash included with rent. Pets under 50 pounds are negotiable, but no smokers please! AVAILABLE NOW, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Apelles Circle have any available units?
1705 Apelles Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1705 Apelles Circle have?
Some of 1705 Apelles Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Apelles Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Apelles Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Apelles Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Apelles Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Apelles Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Apelles Circle offers parking.
Does 1705 Apelles Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Apelles Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Apelles Circle have a pool?
No, 1705 Apelles Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Apelles Circle have accessible units?
No, 1705 Apelles Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Apelles Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Apelles Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Apelles Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1705 Apelles Circle has units with air conditioning.

