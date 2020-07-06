1705 Apelles Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/486628709b ---- Great Lafayette townhouse, close to trails, AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome home to this three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with many great features! Bamboo floors are featured throughout, and new carpet is being installed on both sets of stairs. Main floor has updated kitchen with breakfast bar that is open to the dining and living areas. Finished basement features large master with double closets, and en suite bathroom. Upstairs are two additional good sized bedrooms, full bathroom, and linen closet. Home has TONS of storage closets throughout, one car garage, central AC, programmable thermostat using the Carrier app, and washer/dryer in the basement. Very close to walking trails and beautiful mountain views. Community also features tennis courts, pavilion, basketball court and kids playground. Water/sewer/trash included with rent. Pets under 50 pounds are negotiable, but no smokers please! AVAILABLE NOW, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent, security deposit, and $200 move-in inspection fee all due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com