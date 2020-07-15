All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

1663 Parkside Cir

1663 Parkside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1663 Parkside Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This awesome 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is on a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard that backs up to a large open park area. The property also features a large finished basement with a full bathroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom (there is no closet in the basement though). The main floor of the home features an open kitchen/dining and living area with beautiful hardwood floors. Home is currently receiving some upgrades including fresh paint, a carpet cleaning, new roof and new windows to be installed by Feb 1st, in addition to other improvements. Washer and dryer included. Central A/C and heat. This is an UNFURNISHED rental. Another great home from Kirby Richard at Renters Warehouse. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 Parkside Cir have any available units?
1663 Parkside Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1663 Parkside Cir have?
Some of 1663 Parkside Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663 Parkside Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1663 Parkside Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 Parkside Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1663 Parkside Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1663 Parkside Cir offer parking?
No, 1663 Parkside Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1663 Parkside Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1663 Parkside Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 Parkside Cir have a pool?
No, 1663 Parkside Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1663 Parkside Cir have accessible units?
No, 1663 Parkside Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 Parkside Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1663 Parkside Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1663 Parkside Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1663 Parkside Cir has units with air conditioning.
