1663 Parkside Cir

Amenities
This awesome 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is on a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard that backs up to a large open park area. The property also features a large finished basement with a full bathroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom (there is no closet in the basement though). The main floor of the home features an open kitchen/dining and living area with beautiful hardwood floors. Home is currently receiving some upgrades including fresh paint, a carpet cleaning, new roof and new windows to be installed by Feb 1st, in addition to other improvements. Washer and dryer included. Central A/C and heat. This is an UNFURNISHED rental. Another great home from Kirby Richard at Renters Warehouse. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent required for move in.