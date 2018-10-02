All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1601 Longbow Ct.

1601 Longbow Ct · (303) 210-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Longbow Ct, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 Longbow Ct. - 1601 Longbow Court · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 11368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement * 1 3.4 baths * 2 bedrooms upstairs * Open main level with kitchen, dining and living area * All kitchen appliances provided, plus washer and dryer * Finished basement with family roomed, bathroom and utility/storage room * covered patio with fenced yard *Pparking off street for two vehicles, plus plenty of guest parking * Storage Shed for gardening tools

View our photo tour at: https://view.paradym.com/v/1601-Longbow-Ct-Lafayette-80026/4499265

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Longbow Ct. have any available units?
1601 Longbow Ct. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 Longbow Ct. have?
Some of 1601 Longbow Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Longbow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Longbow Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Longbow Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Longbow Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1601 Longbow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Longbow Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1601 Longbow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Longbow Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Longbow Ct. have a pool?
No, 1601 Longbow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Longbow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1601 Longbow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Longbow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Longbow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Longbow Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Longbow Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
