Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking guest parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking guest parking

Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement * 1 3.4 baths * 2 bedrooms upstairs * Open main level with kitchen, dining and living area * All kitchen appliances provided, plus washer and dryer * Finished basement with family roomed, bathroom and utility/storage room * covered patio with fenced yard *Pparking off street for two vehicles, plus plenty of guest parking * Storage Shed for gardening tools



View our photo tour at: https://view.paradym.com/v/1601-Longbow-Ct-Lafayette-80026/4499265



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817885)