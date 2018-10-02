All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1420 Crete Court Apt. C

1420 Crete Court · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely, Lafayette 2nd Floor Condo - Available Now! - Come see this light and bright 2 bed/1 bath condo in Lafayette.
Comfortably spacious open plan with living/dining/kitchen.
The property boasts new paint, a remodeled modern kitchen including, new appliances, washer/dryer in large separate laundry, a large wooden deck, and ample storage closets throughout.
Buildings in the complex have brand new roofs and guttering systems.
The condo has air conditioning & forced air heating.
Dog (up to 50lbs) acceptable by negotiation, with separate pet deposit and small monthly rent ($400 deposit, $50/mo pet rent).
Located in extremely convenient area, you'll have easy commute to Boulder/Denver/Longmont.
Steps away from Coal Creek Open Space and trails, plus walking distance to Waneka park & lake.
Attached garage with direct, private access to the apartment plus off-street parking for an additional vehicle.
Rent includes water, sewer, snow removal, trash/recycling. Excludes gas/electric & internet.
To set up a showing please contact Helen at 303-747-5617.

(RLNE5139848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

