1420 Crete Court Apt. C

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely, Lafayette 2nd Floor Condo - Available Now! - Come see this light and bright 2 bed/1 bath condo in Lafayette.

Comfortably spacious open plan with living/dining/kitchen.

The property boasts new paint, a remodeled modern kitchen including, new appliances, washer/dryer in large separate laundry, a large wooden deck, and ample storage closets throughout.

Buildings in the complex have brand new roofs and guttering systems.

The condo has air conditioning & forced air heating.

Dog (up to 50lbs) acceptable by negotiation, with separate pet deposit and small monthly rent ($400 deposit, $50/mo pet rent).

Located in extremely convenient area, you'll have easy commute to Boulder/Denver/Longmont.

Steps away from Coal Creek Open Space and trails, plus walking distance to Waneka park & lake.

Attached garage with direct, private access to the apartment plus off-street parking for an additional vehicle.

Rent includes water, sewer, snow removal, trash/recycling. Excludes gas/electric & internet.

To set up a showing please contact Helen at 303-747-5617.



(RLNE5139848)