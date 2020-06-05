Amenities

1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and separate dining room, washer/dryer, exterior patio, Sprinkler system front and back, new fence,

Boulder valley school district (Ryan, Angevine, Centaurus)



Pets negotiable; No pet rent with additional deposit



Tenant pays all utilities:

Lafayette Water, Sewer, Trash included in flat rate of $90/mo.;

Xcel Gas /Electric in Tenant Name and is not included in flat rate



Non-Student

No roommates



Lease dates 07/14/2020- 7/5/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE3946917)