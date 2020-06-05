All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1412 Centaur Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1412 Centaur Circle
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:46 AM

1412 Centaur Circle

1412 Centaur Circle · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1412 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 Centaur Circle · Avail. Jul 14

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and separate dining room, washer/dryer, exterior patio, Sprinkler system front and back, new fence,
Boulder valley school district (Ryan, Angevine, Centaurus)

Pets negotiable; No pet rent with additional deposit

Tenant pays all utilities:
Lafayette Water, Sewer, Trash included in flat rate of $90/mo.;
Xcel Gas /Electric in Tenant Name and is not included in flat rate

Non-Student
No roommates

Lease dates 07/14/2020- 7/5/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3946917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Centaur Circle have any available units?
1412 Centaur Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1412 Centaur Circle have?
Some of 1412 Centaur Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Centaur Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Centaur Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Centaur Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Centaur Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Centaur Circle offer parking?
No, 1412 Centaur Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Centaur Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Centaur Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Centaur Circle have a pool?
No, 1412 Centaur Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Centaur Circle have accessible units?
No, 1412 Centaur Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Centaur Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Centaur Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Centaur Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 Centaur Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1412 Centaur Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity