Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

1287 Doric Dr.

1287 Doric Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1287 Doric Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4e08f609c ---- VERY FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS! Beautiful completely upgraded ranch home. Tons of natural light with vaulted ceilings and sky lights! Upgraded appliances and beautiful upgraded bathrooms. Covered deck/patio, garden area and a well maintained hot tub! Two brick fireplaces with heatilators (main level is gas). Upgraded garage door, furnace, AC & roof. Upgraded windows and a finished basement with an extra room for many different uses. Backs to open space with a path to Wanneka Lake. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and the market. Washer/Dryer. No students or smokers please. Please call Heather to discuss the details at All County Boulder Property Management 720-428-2100 or email hgrant@allcountyboulder.com. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Doric Dr. have any available units?
1287 Doric Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1287 Doric Dr. have?
Some of 1287 Doric Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Doric Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Doric Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Doric Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1287 Doric Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1287 Doric Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Doric Dr. offers parking.
Does 1287 Doric Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 Doric Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Doric Dr. have a pool?
No, 1287 Doric Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1287 Doric Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1287 Doric Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Doric Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 Doric Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1287 Doric Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1287 Doric Dr. has units with air conditioning.

