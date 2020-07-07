All apartments in Lafayette
1213 W. Centaur Circle
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1213 W. Centaur Circle

1213 Centaur Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Centaur Cir, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1bef89e07e ---- Lafayette townhouse with wonderful backyard oasis AVAILABLE NOW! This two bedroom townhouse is filled with natural light and has plenty of space for living. Main floor features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living area, half bath, and dining room that opens up to the backyard. Come enjoy your backyard sanctuary with large deck, shade trees, and bridge that leads to a garden area. Yard is completely fenced and ready for your furry friend! Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, a full bath, and a loft area. One bedroom has its own private balcony, and the other has loads of storage with double closets. Home is complete with washer/dryer, and one car garage. Tenant to pay for all utilities and take care of yard maintenance. Pets are negotiable, but no smokers please! AVAILABLE NOW, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. To SCHEDULE A SHOWING, visit our website at www.allcountyboulder.com. For questions or additional information, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 W. Centaur Circle have any available units?
1213 W. Centaur Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1213 W. Centaur Circle have?
Some of 1213 W. Centaur Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 W. Centaur Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1213 W. Centaur Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 W. Centaur Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 W. Centaur Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1213 W. Centaur Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1213 W. Centaur Circle offers parking.
Does 1213 W. Centaur Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 W. Centaur Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 W. Centaur Circle have a pool?
No, 1213 W. Centaur Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1213 W. Centaur Circle have accessible units?
No, 1213 W. Centaur Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 W. Centaur Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 W. Centaur Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 W. Centaur Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 W. Centaur Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

