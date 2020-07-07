1213 W. Centaur Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1bef89e07e ---- Lafayette townhouse with wonderful backyard oasis AVAILABLE NOW! This two bedroom townhouse is filled with natural light and has plenty of space for living. Main floor features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living area, half bath, and dining room that opens up to the backyard. Come enjoy your backyard sanctuary with large deck, shade trees, and bridge that leads to a garden area. Yard is completely fenced and ready for your furry friend! Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, a full bath, and a loft area. One bedroom has its own private balcony, and the other has loads of storage with double closets. Home is complete with washer/dryer, and one car garage. Tenant to pay for all utilities and take care of yard maintenance. Pets are negotiable, but no smokers please! AVAILABLE NOW, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. To SCHEDULE A SHOWING, visit our website at www.allcountyboulder.com. For questions or additional information, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320.