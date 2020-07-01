1204 Warrior Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Recently updated 3 bed 3 bath Lafayette Townhome- Available Now! - This lovely 3 bed 3 bath townhome was recently updated with new flooring, paint, hot water heater, and kitchen amenities. It has a one car attached garage, accessible from the kitchen door and a living room that connects to the patio and community fenced backyard. In the finished basement is one bedroom, one bath, and the washer/dryer units. Upstairs are two bedrooms each with a full bath. The home is located near Centaurus High School and the intersection of South Boulder Road and highway 287. Please contact Fox Management Services if you are interested in a showing: 720-583-4369.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1892650)