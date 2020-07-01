All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1204 Warrior Way

1204 Warrior Way · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Warrior Way, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently updated 3 bed 3 bath Lafayette Townhome- Available Now! - This lovely 3 bed 3 bath townhome was recently updated with new flooring, paint, hot water heater, and kitchen amenities. It has a one car attached garage, accessible from the kitchen door and a living room that connects to the patio and community fenced backyard. In the finished basement is one bedroom, one bath, and the washer/dryer units. Upstairs are two bedrooms each with a full bath. The home is located near Centaurus High School and the intersection of South Boulder Road and highway 287. Please contact Fox Management Services if you are interested in a showing: 720-583-4369.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1892650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Warrior Way have any available units?
1204 Warrior Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1204 Warrior Way have?
Some of 1204 Warrior Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Warrior Way currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Warrior Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Warrior Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Warrior Way is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Warrior Way offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Warrior Way offers parking.
Does 1204 Warrior Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Warrior Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Warrior Way have a pool?
No, 1204 Warrior Way does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Warrior Way have accessible units?
No, 1204 Warrior Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Warrior Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Warrior Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Warrior Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1204 Warrior Way has units with air conditioning.

