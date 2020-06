Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see this well maintained and sunny home in Lafayette. It has 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with sitting deck overlooking the back yard and garden. The garden level has a 2nd living space, 3rd bedroom / office, bath and laundry and don't forget the 2 car garage.