Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

1125 Milo Circle Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the living room to the dining area, which opens to the kitchen before leading outside to the enclosed patio. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. The unfinished basement is perfect for extra storage, a hobby room, exercise area or just about any other need.



Great access to Highway 287 and a short drive to Highway 36. This home is very near schools, grocery stores and more!



Absolutely no smokers.

Sorry, no pets.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818331)