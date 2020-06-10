All apartments in Lafayette
1125 Milo Circle Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1125 Milo Circle Unit B

1125 Milo Circle · (720) 307-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 Milo Circle Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
1125 Milo Circle Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the living room to the dining area, which opens to the kitchen before leading outside to the enclosed patio. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. The unfinished basement is perfect for extra storage, a hobby room, exercise area or just about any other need.

Great access to Highway 287 and a short drive to Highway 36. This home is very near schools, grocery stores and more!

Absolutely no smokers.
Sorry, no pets.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B have any available units?
1125 Milo Circle Unit B has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B have?
Some of 1125 Milo Circle Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Milo Circle Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Milo Circle Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Milo Circle Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Milo Circle Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Milo Circle Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Milo Circle Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B have a pool?
No, 1125 Milo Circle Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1125 Milo Circle Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Milo Circle Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Milo Circle Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Milo Circle Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
