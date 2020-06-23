10901 West Boulder Street

Amenities

Downtown Colorado Springs, in the shadow of glacier cut Pikes Peak, is the setting for this fully furnished two-bedroom, two bath condominium. Perfectly positioned, you are steps from picturesque Monument Valley Park, where you can enjoy public swimming, biking, hiking, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, and more.



Tejon Street in downtown, a lively corridor of restaurants, cafes with live music, boutique shops, and art galleries, is just one and a half blocks away.



The most outstanding feature of this home-away-from-home is its unique location. While being only 1 blocks away from the best stretch of Tejon Street, our condo is in a quiet, safe, 90% owner-occupied, small community of upscale neighbors.



Close to cozy coffee shops, downtowns best restaurants and a short hop to get on-and-off I-25, our property is located in a secure, gated community overlooking (within 30 yards) a 40 mile bike-hike or running trail, beautiful Monument Valley Park (swimming pool, racquet sports, baseball, basketball ) and has the best view of Pikes Peak from anywhere in downtown Colorado Springs.



We often see Olympic athletes training right outside our window, on the trail that runs along the creek, where we also see birds, ducks, and squirrels.

A few minutes walk to museums, world-class entertainment, Colorado College and all that beautiful downtown Colorado Springs has to offer (quaint shops, tree-lined streets, live music venues) this home is fully-furnished and equipped, impeccably clean, and ready to feel like your home for a minimum duration of at least six months.



It is safe, quiet and convenient for an executive (with or without family) to either walk to work and/or to park his or her car in a covered parking area controlled by an electronic gate opener (there is a second reserved parking space just a step out the gate). Our home has the best of both worlds: downtown lifestyle and a quiet natural setting.

Within a few blocks walk:

Parks

Farmers Marke