Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

10901 West Boulder Street

10901 South Boulder Road · No Longer Available
Location

10901 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

parking
pool
coffee bar
basketball court
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
pool
tennis court
Downtown Colorado Springs, in the shadow of glacier cut Pikes Peak, is the setting for this fully furnished two-bedroom, two bath condominium. Perfectly positioned, you are steps from picturesque Monument Valley Park, where you can enjoy public swimming, biking, hiking, tennis, pickle ball, basketball, and more.

Tejon Street in downtown, a lively corridor of restaurants, cafes with live music, boutique shops, and art galleries, is just one and a half blocks away.

The most outstanding feature of this home-away-from-home is its unique location. While being only 1 blocks away from the best stretch of Tejon Street, our condo is in a quiet, safe, 90% owner-occupied, small community of upscale neighbors.

Close to cozy coffee shops, downtowns best restaurants and a short hop to get on-and-off I-25, our property is located in a secure, gated community overlooking (within 30 yards) a 40 mile bike-hike or running trail, beautiful Monument Valley Park (swimming pool, racquet sports, baseball, basketball ) and has the best view of Pikes Peak from anywhere in downtown Colorado Springs.

We often see Olympic athletes training right outside our window, on the trail that runs along the creek, where we also see birds, ducks, and squirrels.
A few minutes walk to museums, world-class entertainment, Colorado College and all that beautiful downtown Colorado Springs has to offer (quaint shops, tree-lined streets, live music venues) this home is fully-furnished and equipped, impeccably clean, and ready to feel like your home for a minimum duration of at least six months.

It is safe, quiet and convenient for an executive (with or without family) to either walk to work and/or to park his or her car in a covered parking area controlled by an electronic gate opener (there is a second reserved parking space just a step out the gate). Our home has the best of both worlds: downtown lifestyle and a quiet natural setting.
Within a few blocks walk:
Parks
Farmers Marke

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10901 West Boulder Street have any available units?
10901 West Boulder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 10901 West Boulder Street have?
Some of 10901 West Boulder Street's amenities include parking, pool, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10901 West Boulder Street currently offering any rent specials?
10901 West Boulder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10901 West Boulder Street pet-friendly?
No, 10901 West Boulder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 10901 West Boulder Street offer parking?
Yes, 10901 West Boulder Street offers parking.
Does 10901 West Boulder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10901 West Boulder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10901 West Boulder Street have a pool?
Yes, 10901 West Boulder Street has a pool.
Does 10901 West Boulder Street have accessible units?
No, 10901 West Boulder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10901 West Boulder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10901 West Boulder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10901 West Boulder Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10901 West Boulder Street does not have units with air conditioning.
