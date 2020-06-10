Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

103 E Chester St - unit B Available 07/06/20 Calm, Cool, Shady and Walkable - This newly renovated unit has a large living room, granite kitchen with stunning back splash and a laundry room on the main level. The upstairs has a large bedroom, new full bath and a smaller bedroom.

Nice tree views out most of the windows. There is a 2nd door from the kitchen to the back yard. The side yard is not fenced.

Close to South Public Road's many amenities! Short walk to the Post Brewing Company, Cannon Mine Coffee and more! Short drive to highway 7, taking you to Boulder or I25.



Non student



Lease dates 7/6/2020-6/30/2021

Utilities:

Tenant pays all utilities, Water bill is split with the other unit



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



