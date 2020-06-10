All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 103 E Chester St - unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
103 E Chester St - unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

103 E Chester St - unit B

103 E Chester St · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 E Chester St, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 E Chester St - unit B · Avail. Jul 6

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
103 E Chester St - unit B Available 07/06/20 Calm, Cool, Shady and Walkable - This newly renovated unit has a large living room, granite kitchen with stunning back splash and a laundry room on the main level. The upstairs has a large bedroom, new full bath and a smaller bedroom.
Nice tree views out most of the windows. There is a 2nd door from the kitchen to the back yard. The side yard is not fenced.
Close to South Public Road's many amenities! Short walk to the Post Brewing Company, Cannon Mine Coffee and more! Short drive to highway 7, taking you to Boulder or I25.

Non student

Lease dates 7/6/2020-6/30/2021
Utilities:
Tenant pays all utilities, Water bill is split with the other unit

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com t

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5844241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 E Chester St - unit B have any available units?
103 E Chester St - unit B has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 E Chester St - unit B have?
Some of 103 E Chester St - unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 E Chester St - unit B currently offering any rent specials?
103 E Chester St - unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E Chester St - unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 E Chester St - unit B is pet friendly.
Does 103 E Chester St - unit B offer parking?
No, 103 E Chester St - unit B does not offer parking.
Does 103 E Chester St - unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 E Chester St - unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E Chester St - unit B have a pool?
No, 103 E Chester St - unit B does not have a pool.
Does 103 E Chester St - unit B have accessible units?
No, 103 E Chester St - unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E Chester St - unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 E Chester St - unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 E Chester St - unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 E Chester St - unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 103 E Chester St - unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity