1010 Alsace Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground garage pet friendly

4Bed/1.75Bath Lafayette Home on Half Acre with Open Space Access! - Light streams through the stained glass windows on the front door welcoming you to this open and inviting Lafayette home. The main floor's expansive layout extends east to west with 3 bedrooms and shared bathroom to the right, kitchen, living room, and dining area to the left.



Basement is almost 1,000sq. ft. and contains laundry room, additional fridge space, storage, office or den area, a communal living room or multi-purpose room, and an additional master bedroom and detached bathroom.



Massive backyard stretches half an acre and is fully fenced with access to Kneebone open space and Lindenwood Park and playground.



Additional property features include 2 car attached garage with additional storage space and shelving, new insulation, 90% energy efficient furnace, open space and park and playground access, 2 backyard tool sheds, and new carpeting in the basement.



Conveniently located off Baseline Rd and Highway 287, this home is just 20 minutes away from Boulder and 25 miles from Denver. Nearby schools are Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle School, and Centaurus High School.

Easy access to King Soopers and Safeway Market, Bob L Burger Rec Center, The Post Brewing Company, Efrain's Restaurant, old town Lafayette and more!



Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Dogs ok, no cats please.



Same day showings available, call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4668086)