All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1010 Alsace Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1010 Alsace Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 Alsace Way

1010 Alsace Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1010 Alsace Way, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
pet friendly
4Bed/1.75Bath Lafayette Home on Half Acre with Open Space Access! - Light streams through the stained glass windows on the front door welcoming you to this open and inviting Lafayette home. The main floor's expansive layout extends east to west with 3 bedrooms and shared bathroom to the right, kitchen, living room, and dining area to the left.

Basement is almost 1,000sq. ft. and contains laundry room, additional fridge space, storage, office or den area, a communal living room or multi-purpose room, and an additional master bedroom and detached bathroom.

Massive backyard stretches half an acre and is fully fenced with access to Kneebone open space and Lindenwood Park and playground.

Additional property features include 2 car attached garage with additional storage space and shelving, new insulation, 90% energy efficient furnace, open space and park and playground access, 2 backyard tool sheds, and new carpeting in the basement.

Conveniently located off Baseline Rd and Highway 287, this home is just 20 minutes away from Boulder and 25 miles from Denver. Nearby schools are Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle School, and Centaurus High School.
Easy access to King Soopers and Safeway Market, Bob L Burger Rec Center, The Post Brewing Company, Efrain's Restaurant, old town Lafayette and more!

Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Dogs ok, no cats please.

Same day showings available, call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4668086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Alsace Way have any available units?
1010 Alsace Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1010 Alsace Way have?
Some of 1010 Alsace Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Alsace Way currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Alsace Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Alsace Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Alsace Way is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Alsace Way offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Alsace Way offers parking.
Does 1010 Alsace Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Alsace Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Alsace Way have a pool?
No, 1010 Alsace Way does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Alsace Way have accessible units?
No, 1010 Alsace Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Alsace Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Alsace Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Alsace Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Alsace Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College