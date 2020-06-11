All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

7438 S Quail Circle #2036

7438 South Quail Court · No Longer Available
Location

7438 South Quail Court, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Fallingwater Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Move-in now to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with fireplace, private balcony with views and two reserved parking spaces in front of the unit. Brand new flooring and stainless appliances! Tenant pays utilities. One small dog OR one small cat with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking.

Enjoy community amenities including a pool, hot tub, fitness center and clubhouse for entertaining. Located near open space, trails and shopping! Jefferson County schools: Ute Meadows Elementary, Deer Creek Middle and Chatfield High.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 have any available units?
7438 S Quail Circle #2036 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 have?
Some of 7438 S Quail Circle #2036's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 currently offering any rent specials?
7438 S Quail Circle #2036 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 is pet friendly.
Does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 offer parking?
Yes, 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 offers parking.
Does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 have a pool?
Yes, 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 has a pool.
Does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 have accessible units?
No, 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 does not have accessible units.
Does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7438 S Quail Circle #2036 has units with air conditioning.
