7438 S Quail Circle #2036

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

Move-in now to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with fireplace, private balcony with views and two reserved parking spaces in front of the unit. Brand new flooring and stainless appliances! Tenant pays utilities. One small dog OR one small cat with a $500 pet deposit. No smoking.



Enjoy community amenities including a pool, hot tub, fitness center and clubhouse for entertaining. Located near open space, trails and shopping! Jefferson County schools: Ute Meadows Elementary, Deer Creek Middle and Chatfield High.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.