7340 S Carr Court

Discounted rent $2447



For a quicker response TEXT Kevin at (303) 736-9176 with CARR in the message.



The last time this house was for rent was in 2014! Don't miss out your chance to lock up this great place.



This home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and a large finished basement that can be used as a bedroom is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Littleton. Within a 5 min drive to the base of the Mountains. Surrounded by great schools all within walking distance of this home. This home is close to everything including tons of shops and 12 new restaurants and breweries. They just built a Trader Joe's just blocks away! Chatfield State Park is only 5 min away which includes a huge reservoir which is perfect for boating and fishing. This home features hardwood floors throughout. Also has a large private backyard with no houses behind you which is great for entertaining.



