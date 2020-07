Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this great 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Littleton, located on in a quiet cul-de-sac. Master has an ensuite bath with a double door entrance. This house has a large partially finished basement. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. One dog allowed with additional pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This property is setup for a self-showing through our partnership with ShowMojo. You can see all of our available properties at our website www.Tedarla.com