11827 Elk Head Range Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

Step into this stunning, fully furnished, executive rental in Ken Caryl! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 1 car garage. Basement apartment boasts custom stone flooring, a Eurobath Steam Shower, big screen TV and a kitchenette. Walk right out the front door to maintained tennis courts, a volleyball net and a park. Quiet neighborhood with access to all Ken Caryl Pools included. Close to C-470 with ample shops and stores nearby. Available for short term or long term lease. WiFi and Cable TV available upon request. Call Sarah for a showing 720-924-8984.