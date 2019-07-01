11827 Elk Head Range Rd

Amenities
Step into this stunning, fully furnished, executive rental in Ken Caryl! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 1 car garage. Basement apartment boasts custom stone flooring, a Eurobath Steam Shower, big screen TV and a kitchenette. Walk right out the front door to maintained tennis courts, a volleyball net and a park. Quiet neighborhood with access to all Ken Caryl Pools included. Close to C-470 with ample shops and stores nearby. Available for short term or long term lease. WiFi and Cable TV available upon request. Call Sarah for a showing 720-924-8984.