Jefferson County, CO
14594 W 3rd Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

14594 W 3rd Ave

14594 West 3rd Avenue · (405) 820-7731
Location

14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO 80401
Sixth Avenue West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766

Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement. There is a nice bedroom fully furnished, another room that is a walkthrough with a twin bed but not an official room and a fully stocked kitchenette with full access to the upstairs and amazing kitchen up there as well. There is also a living area. In the past we have rented to travel nurses a lot who just have become part of the family. SHARED ENTRANCE. Not a requirement to play with the kids (9 and 11) but they are fun and we enjoy the company from time to time. Full access to the whole house 3800 sq ft, we just want someone to fill the space that goes unused in the basement. Washer/dryer, parking, wifi, all utilities included, pool access, and peloton available for use as well. Great neighborhood, amazing location. Ideally, we would have a female college or grad student or young professional here. I am open to 2 people but rent would increase to $1600.
Property Id 289766

(RLNE5816591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14594 W 3rd Ave have any available units?
14594 W 3rd Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14594 W 3rd Ave have?
Some of 14594 W 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14594 W 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14594 W 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14594 W 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14594 W 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14594 W 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14594 W 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 14594 W 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14594 W 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14594 W 3rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14594 W 3rd Ave has a pool.
Does 14594 W 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 14594 W 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14594 W 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14594 W 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14594 W 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14594 W 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
