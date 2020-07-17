14594 W 3rd Ave

Amenities

Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement. There is a nice bedroom fully furnished, another room that is a walkthrough with a twin bed but not an official room and a fully stocked kitchenette with full access to the upstairs and amazing kitchen up there as well. There is also a living area. In the past we have rented to travel nurses a lot who just have become part of the family. SHARED ENTRANCE. Not a requirement to play with the kids (9 and 11) but they are fun and we enjoy the company from time to time. Full access to the whole house 3800 sq ft, we just want someone to fill the space that goes unused in the basement. Washer/dryer, parking, wifi, all utilities included, pool access, and peloton available for use as well. Great neighborhood, amazing location. Ideally, we would have a female college or grad student or young professional here. I am open to 2 people but rent would increase to $1600.

