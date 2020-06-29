All apartments in Morrison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Vista At Trappers Glen

11736 W Chenango Dr · (720) 262-9678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$100 off first month’s rent on all apartments! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information!
Location

11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO 80465
Golden Proper

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 706-13 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 796-05 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 716-10 · Avail. now

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 716-01 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,568

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 756-02 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 726-15 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista At Trappers Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
online portal
package receiving
playground
sauna
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Morrison, CO. Enjoy stunning views of Red Rocks and the Colorado foothills will living close to the convenience of the city. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Morrison, CO, with easy access to C470 and Hwy 285, Vista at Trappers Glen apartments are just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Morrison has to offer. Plus, you can easily head to Littleton, Denver, or west to Colorado’s best ski spots.

Vista at Trappers Glen apartments offers unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a walk-in closets, a bu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $160 Lease Administration Fee; $10 Utility set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open onsite parking.
Storage Details: Patio storage unit included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista At Trappers Glen have any available units?
Vista At Trappers Glen has 7 units available starting at $1,516 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vista At Trappers Glen have?
Some of Vista At Trappers Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista At Trappers Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Vista At Trappers Glen is offering the following rent specials: $100 off first month’s rent on all apartments! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information!
Is Vista At Trappers Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista At Trappers Glen is pet friendly.
Does Vista At Trappers Glen offer parking?
Yes, Vista At Trappers Glen offers parking.
Does Vista At Trappers Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista At Trappers Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista At Trappers Glen have a pool?
Yes, Vista At Trappers Glen has a pool.
Does Vista At Trappers Glen have accessible units?
No, Vista At Trappers Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Vista At Trappers Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista At Trappers Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Vista At Trappers Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vista At Trappers Glen has units with air conditioning.
