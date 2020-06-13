Apartment List
CO
greenwood village
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

308 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,128
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1401 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,910
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B
5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415 ****** You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5455 Landmark Place - 1015
5455 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,200
922 sqft
Live in luxury at The Landmark! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 10th floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and beautiful wooden cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout. Open dining room/ living room combination.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
9666 E Orchard Dr
9666 East Orchard Drive, Greenwood Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3707 sqft
Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 308
5505 East Prentice Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,523
682 sqft
One Bedroom in DTC Next to Light Rail - Centennial - Property Id: 247324 Acadia, only one of three one bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 1116
5505 Dtc Parkway, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1325 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom- Great for DTC Worklife! - Property Id: 247340 Yosemite, the only three bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5113 S Emporia Way - 1
5113 South Emporia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1975 sqft
Walk to DTC, trails and Cherry Creek High School from this awesome spacious townhouse! Updated bathrooms and remodeled and expanded kitchen are just a few of the updates. This great townhouse also has new windows and a new concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Hampden South
14 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
Hampden
9 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Hampden South
25 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hampden South
67 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,428
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hampden South
44 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
Inverness
29 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Inverness
27 Units Available
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,202
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greenwood Village, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greenwood Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

