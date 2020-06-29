All apartments in Greenwood Village
9122 E Tufts Cir

9122 East Tufts Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9122 East Tufts Circle, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MAY 1st, 2020. Spacious home in the popular Cherry Creek Village North area of Hampden South neighborhood. Only 1 mile from Belleview Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School, all highly rated schools. Less than 1 mile from Cherry Creek State Park with an abundance of multi-use trails. Less than 2 miles from Denver Tech Center, I-25 and I-225. Less than 4 miles from Landmark Medical Center, CU Family Medicine, and UC Health Primary Care. Close to Anschutz Medical Campus and Denver University. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in the area as well. Take a stroll through the calm, established neighborhood and access the Village Greens Park Trail just 2 blocks away and enjoy the trails, Frisbee golf course, picnic areas, the reservoir, etc.

The home has plenty of space and extra storage. It boasts a large, open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinet storage, including a large, extended island and stainless appliances including a double-oven and gas cook top. There's a large laundry/mud room with storage and access to the backyard (washer/dryer included), a family room with gas fireplace, an office, a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a shared full bathroom, a powder room, and guest bedroom all on the main floor. Then three bedrooms, another full bathroom, a den, and additional flex space in the finished basement, and a large 2-car garage with a driveway. The tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance except for water. Some general yard maintenance will be covered by the owner. Tenants will be required to have renter's insurance. No smoking! Sorry, no pets.

Showings must be scheduled in advance and must be accompanied by the Property Manager. To schedule a showing, please contact our office. DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. All occupants over the age of 18 will have to apply. Requirements for applicants are as follows: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property; combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; no criminal record; no prior evictions; considering credit scores above 675. Occupancy laws considered.

Not responsible for information provided on third-party sites. This property is managed by All Properties LLC and only agents of All Properties LLC will show it or respond to inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9122 E Tufts Cir have any available units?
9122 E Tufts Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 9122 E Tufts Cir have?
Some of 9122 E Tufts Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9122 E Tufts Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9122 E Tufts Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9122 E Tufts Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9122 E Tufts Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 9122 E Tufts Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9122 E Tufts Cir offers parking.
Does 9122 E Tufts Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9122 E Tufts Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9122 E Tufts Cir have a pool?
No, 9122 E Tufts Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9122 E Tufts Cir have accessible units?
No, 9122 E Tufts Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9122 E Tufts Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9122 E Tufts Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9122 E Tufts Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9122 E Tufts Cir has units with air conditioning.
