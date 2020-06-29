9122 E Tufts Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE MAY 1st, 2020. Spacious home in the popular Cherry Creek Village North area of Hampden South neighborhood. Only 1 mile from Belleview Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School, all highly rated schools. Less than 1 mile from Cherry Creek State Park with an abundance of multi-use trails. Less than 2 miles from Denver Tech Center, I-25 and I-225. Less than 4 miles from Landmark Medical Center, CU Family Medicine, and UC Health Primary Care. Close to Anschutz Medical Campus and Denver University. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in the area as well. Take a stroll through the calm, established neighborhood and access the Village Greens Park Trail just 2 blocks away and enjoy the trails, Frisbee golf course, picnic areas, the reservoir, etc.



The home has plenty of space and extra storage. It boasts a large, open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinet storage, including a large, extended island and stainless appliances including a double-oven and gas cook top. There's a large laundry/mud room with storage and access to the backyard (washer/dryer included), a family room with gas fireplace, an office, a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a shared full bathroom, a powder room, and guest bedroom all on the main floor. Then three bedrooms, another full bathroom, a den, and additional flex space in the finished basement, and a large 2-car garage with a driveway. The tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance except for water. Some general yard maintenance will be covered by the owner. Tenants will be required to have renter's insurance. No smoking! Sorry, no pets.



Showings must be scheduled in advance and must be accompanied by the Property Manager. To schedule a showing, please contact our office. DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. All occupants over the age of 18 will have to apply. Requirements for applicants are as follows: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property; combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; no criminal record; no prior evictions; considering credit scores above 675. Occupancy laws considered.



Not responsible for information provided on third-party sites. This property is managed by All Properties LLC and only agents of All Properties LLC will show it or respond to inquiries.