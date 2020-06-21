7600 Landmark Way 911

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool guest suite hot tub media room sauna

Live luxury at the Landmark!



Live luxury at the Landmark! This beautiful two bed, two bath residence is flooded with natural light and features a large kitchen with granite counter tops and high-end appliances. The master bedroom comes with large closet and a bathroom. A second bedroom on the other end of the unit also boasts a large walk-in closet and is served by the adjacent hallway bath that can also be used by guests. New paint and carpet.

Live the Landmark lifestyle including security entrance with full time concierge service, pools, hot tubs, workout facilities, sauna, steam, club room, guest suites, wine storage, theater room, library and business center.

No Pets Allowed



