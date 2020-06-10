6101 E Dorado Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious with Great Location: Executive level home in the coveted west Greenwood Village location. This warm and ample home features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, newer carpets, new paint, finished basement, sunroom, three car garage, and a huge lot. Located near DTC in Greenwood Village and in the Cherry Creek School District, you’ll be close to dining, entertainment, grocery stores, work, and have easy access to I25.



Home is available August 1st. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly, $300 deposit for first, $200 for each additional. Yard is not fenced in. Landscaping is included in rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!