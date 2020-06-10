All apartments in Greenwood Village
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:44 PM

6101 E Dorado Ave

6101 East Dorado Avenue · (720) 500-6473
Location

6101 East Dorado Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Greenwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious with Great Location: Executive level home in the coveted west Greenwood Village location. This warm and ample home features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, newer carpets, new paint, finished basement, sunroom, three car garage, and a huge lot. Located near DTC in Greenwood Village and in the Cherry Creek School District, you’ll be close to dining, entertainment, grocery stores, work, and have easy access to I25.

Home is available August 1st. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly, $300 deposit for first, $200 for each additional. Yard is not fenced in. Landscaping is included in rent. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 E Dorado Ave have any available units?
6101 E Dorado Ave has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6101 E Dorado Ave have?
Some of 6101 E Dorado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 E Dorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6101 E Dorado Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 E Dorado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 E Dorado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6101 E Dorado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6101 E Dorado Ave does offer parking.
Does 6101 E Dorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6101 E Dorado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 E Dorado Ave have a pool?
No, 6101 E Dorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6101 E Dorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 6101 E Dorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 E Dorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 E Dorado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 E Dorado Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 E Dorado Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
