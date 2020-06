6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B

Amenities

FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351



* BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH. CENTER) * PERFECT FOR SOMEONE NEWLY RELOCATED TO DENVER, OR AS CORPORATE HOUSING * STEPS AWAY FROM LIGHT-RAIL STATION, HIGHWAY I-25, DTC OFFICE BUILDINGS, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & TRAILS ETC. * LARGE (907 SF) 1BR, 1BA CONDO WITH UNIQUE & OPEN FLOOR-PLAN, LARGE BALCONY, VAULTED CEILINGS, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY ROOM W/ FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER & ATTACHED PRIVATE 1-CAR GARAGE * 2ND LEVEL UNIT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS & TONS OF WINDOWS * HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET WITH LOTS OF ADDITIONAL CLOSETS, PLUS STORAGE ROOM IN THE GARAGE * FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH POTS, PANS, PLATES, GLASSES, UTENSILS & ALL APPLIANCES * CENTRAL A/C * BEST CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS * THE PRICE OF $1,700 PER MONTH DOESN'T INCLUDE UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY, GAS, TV, INTERNET, BEDDING, TOWELS), BUT THESE UTILITIES CAN BE ADDED FOR ADDITIONAL $250 PER MONTH, SO THE PRICE WITH ALL UTILITIES WILL BE $1,950 PER MONTH *

