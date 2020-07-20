All apartments in Greenwood Village
Find more places like 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303

5401 Park Place Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5401 Park Place Ave, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
DTC - Loft Style 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Loft Style 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Trendy Cool complex in DTC. Close to restaurants, bars, shopping, light rail, etc. Clubhouse, with Pool and Exercise Room. Secure building with gated access. Secure, heated underground parking with reserved parking space and storage unit. Bicycle storage.

APPLICATIONS / SHOWINGS: Go to www.harpm.net, Click FIND A HOME, then APPLY NOW to fill out an Application. You may also call 303-332-9355 to schedule a showing. Showings are by appointment only.

(RLNE4434646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 have any available units?
5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 have?
Some of 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 currently offering any rent specials?
5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 pet-friendly?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 offer parking?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 offers parking.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 have a pool?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 has a pool.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 have accessible units?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Greenwood Village 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGreenwood Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Greenwood Village Apartments with ParkingGreenwood Village Cheap Apartments
Greenwood Village Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO
Sheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs