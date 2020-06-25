17 Beacon Hill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Fully Furnished Executive Townhome - Property Id: 94554



Available for immediate occupancy through 5/31/2019 is this fully furnished, turn key, executive duplex with 3BR/2.5BA/3850SF and ALL utilities, linens and kitchenware included. Features include HD TVs with Direct TV, computer with Comcast Internet, HUGE kitchen with SS appliances and Granite counters, beautiful wood floors, 14-foot-high marble fireplace, Master Suite with heated Marble floors, Steam, Bidet, Jacuzzi, massage table, two gas fireplaces, attached three car garage, pool table, wet bar, office/den, family room, outdoor gas grill, multiple decks, patio, and much more, a true gem. Call or email to see this incredible home.

