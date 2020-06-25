All apartments in Greenwood Village
17 Beacon Hill Lane
17 Beacon Hill Lane

17 Beacon Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17 Beacon Hill Ln, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Executive Townhome - Property Id: 94554

Available for immediate occupancy through 5/31/2019 is this fully furnished, turn key, executive duplex with 3BR/2.5BA/3850SF and ALL utilities, linens and kitchenware included. Features include HD TVs with Direct TV, computer with Comcast Internet, HUGE kitchen with SS appliances and Granite counters, beautiful wood floors, 14-foot-high marble fireplace, Master Suite with heated Marble floors, Steam, Bidet, Jacuzzi, massage table, two gas fireplaces, attached three car garage, pool table, wet bar, office/den, family room, outdoor gas grill, multiple decks, patio, and much more, a true gem. Call or email to see this incredible home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94554
Property Id 94554

(RLNE4624894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

