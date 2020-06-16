All apartments in Greenwood Village
Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
12025 East Lake Circle
Last updated January 3 2020 at 2:36 AM

12025 East Lake Circle

12025 East Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12025 East Lake Circle, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Corner house to greenbelt, Master bedroom on main floor with 5 piece bath, Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter top, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded cabinets and walk-in pantry, Hugh loftmedia room on 2nd floor, Each bedroom has private bathroom, Gated community featuring swimming pool, club house and tennis. Above ground: 2134 sf plus unfinished basement: 1236 sf, Cherry Creek School Dist, Walking Trails, Two car attached south facing garage, Easy access to Denver Tech Center. Please send your showing request to: chisalo@msn.comNo pets and Non smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12025 East Lake Circle have any available units?
12025 East Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 12025 East Lake Circle have?
Some of 12025 East Lake Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 East Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12025 East Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 East Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12025 East Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 12025 East Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12025 East Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 12025 East Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12025 East Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 East Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12025 East Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 12025 East Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 12025 East Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 East Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12025 East Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12025 East Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12025 East Lake Circle has units with air conditioning.

