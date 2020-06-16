12025 East Lake Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage media room tennis court

Corner house to greenbelt, Master bedroom on main floor with 5 piece bath, Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter top, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded cabinets and walk-in pantry, Hugh loftmedia room on 2nd floor, Each bedroom has private bathroom, Gated community featuring swimming pool, club house and tennis. Above ground: 2134 sf plus unfinished basement: 1236 sf, Cherry Creek School Dist, Walking Trails, Two car attached south facing garage, Easy access to Denver Tech Center. Please send your showing request to: chisalo@msn.comNo pets and Non smoking.