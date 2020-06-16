All apartments in Greenwood Village
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:07 PM

11830 E Fair Ave

11830 East Fair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11830 East Fair Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel











Impeccable Location in Gated Community: Step into this gorgeous home with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. On the main level, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors run throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The lustrous kitchen features granite tile counters, travertine backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry. Upstairs features all three bedrooms, each with their own private en-suite, no more sharing bathrooms! Along with the ideal bedroom set up are two loft areas, great for a flex space or home office. The full unfinished basement offers almost 1,000 sq ft of storage space. Outside, lounge on your private patio or wander to the nearby Prairie Vista Park for a leisurely stroll. This property’s location is in the #1 Elementary School in Colorado, Cottonwood Creek, as well as Campus Middle, and Cherry Creek Highschool. Please note, the interior walls of the home have recently been repainted a neutral color.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is dog friendly upon approval. The pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for any additional that are approved. Utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11830 E Fair Ave have any available units?
11830 E Fair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 11830 E Fair Ave have?
Some of 11830 E Fair Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11830 E Fair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11830 E Fair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11830 E Fair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11830 E Fair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11830 E Fair Ave offer parking?
No, 11830 E Fair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11830 E Fair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11830 E Fair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11830 E Fair Ave have a pool?
No, 11830 E Fair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11830 E Fair Ave have accessible units?
No, 11830 E Fair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11830 E Fair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11830 E Fair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11830 E Fair Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11830 E Fair Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
