11830 E Fair Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Impeccable Location in Gated Community: Step into this gorgeous home with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. On the main level, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors run throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The lustrous kitchen features granite tile counters, travertine backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry. Upstairs features all three bedrooms, each with their own private en-suite, no more sharing bathrooms! Along with the ideal bedroom set up are two loft areas, great for a flex space or home office. The full unfinished basement offers almost 1,000 sq ft of storage space. Outside, lounge on your private patio or wander to the nearby Prairie Vista Park for a leisurely stroll. This property’s location is in the #1 Elementary School in Colorado, Cottonwood Creek, as well as Campus Middle, and Cherry Creek Highschool. Please note, the interior walls of the home have recently been repainted a neutral color.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is dog friendly upon approval. The pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for any additional that are approved. Utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call for more information.